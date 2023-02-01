Letter: Should Virginia eliminate state income tax?

Don’t eliminate state income tax

The Jan. 12 Roanoke Times article “House Republican floats repeal of state income tax” described how Republican Del. Phil Scott introduced House Bill 1863 to “phase out income taxes and replace them with higher levies on sales, motor vehicles, gas, cigarettes and the emerging marijuana market” (consumption taxes). These changes would make Virginia more competitive with states like Florida and Tennessee. A Google search on taxes in Florida lists it “friendly for retirees.” However, the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy lists Florida as 48th (out of 50) as the least fair on taxes. Citizens with the lowest income pay 12.7% of their income on taxes and the top 1% pay 2.3%. Florida relies heavily on “consumption taxes,” driving the inequality.

Taxes may be based on equity, an issue of justness, impartiality and equality in which everyone is treated the same. In general, consumption taxes affect everyone the same based on the tax rate, but the impact resulting from the same rate is not the same. Del. Scott’s proposed increase in sales tax by 2028 of 9.3% would hit low-income Virginians harder than upper-income individuals who can “afford” that higher rate. Income taxes could include a mix of being both equitable and affecting all equally. Income brackets and deductions typical with federal and state income taxes are adjusted, with lower-income Virginians paying less overall but their fair share, and higher-income Virginians paying more who can afford to because they have the means.

In conclusion, comparing Virginia to Florida is not a good approach unless you want our state to be ranked 49th, near the bottom on fairness. Keeping the Virginia state income taxes as they are allows the legislature to set tax incentives for corporations and deductions for families in a balanced approach. Consumption taxes only rely too much on ups and downs of the economy and hits lower-income Virginians harder. Having both income and consumption taxes provides a better, more balanced income stream for the state government. Skeptics could say, and probably will, that Scott’s proposal favors the rich.

Phillip Coffey,

Roanoke

Democrats dither while China rises

In this letter I specify how the Democratic Party has made itself obsolete.

In a Hail Mary move, Dems passed the omnibus bill designed to buy votes for the president, and broke the budget. The harm this is doing should require no elaboration. Once Dems passed Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, OSHA —things that benefited society. Now they just pass woke measures and indulge in demagoguery. They have allowed our Navy to fall behind China’s as that country takes over the Pacific.

A recent article in this paper was “Biden: US is ‘all in’ on Africa’s future” [Dec. 14, 2022]: All-in for Africa is a joke. (1) Most aid is embezzled, and little if any gets to the subsistence farmers it is supposed to aid. (2) China has moved to make the African coast part of its empire. They give loans to build cities in coastal states. (China’s navy is superior to ours because our shipbuilding is way behind.) I see these cities mostly as China’s future naval bases. Where a city is built, China will always have extra keys. They also have the advantage that few will learn Mandarin in the quest to understand China’s game. (China’s new DF-26 missile is called the “Guam killer,” so you know they are bent on hostile empire-building. The Democrat media censors such developments.) China awaits default on the loans, after which they will openly seize power and reveal their dictatorship in all its chauvinistic contempt and condescension toward native peoples.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden and America fail to react to China’s growing seizure of power; we are instead fixated on inflation, much of it caused by Biden’s sudden crippling of our functioning petro-centered economy. If the Dems’ warped priorities continue to control America, we will become a mere colony of China … but very woke.

Robert A. Young,

Roanoke County

1-term governor is just fine for Va.

Mark J. Rozell balanced his Jan. 22 opinion piece “Time to consider 2-term governors” by citing several Virginia advantages. I was left wondering, if it’s been this way since 1851 and it still ain’t broke, why fix it? To bend another cliché, is two-term governorship soon to venture into our political awareness as a solution in search of a problem? The headline endorses a two-term limit versus the one term we have now, although the body of the piece did not persuade me that there will be any advantage. I concluded that the status quo one-term limit is just fine. Thanks for the read.

Jason Cohen,

Blue Ridge