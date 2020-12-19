 Skip to main content
Letter: Show appreciation to library staff
Letter: Show appreciation to library staff

The Roanoke Public Library Advisory Board wants to honor the library staff for the exemplary way that they have performed their jobs during this year of COVID-19. They have reorganized, reprioritized, and creatively provided a wide variety of library services under difficult and unprecedented circumstances. What would we have done without the library during this traumatic time of isolation? We hope that the public will join us in showing appreciation to the library staff during the holiday season through short notes or drawings of gratitude and deliver them to the book drops located at all the branches.

Marianne Gandee, Chair; Ben Bazak, Vice-Chair; Cassy Ammen, Jeanne Bollendorf, Jessie Coffman, Jane Field, Greg Johnston, Amy M. Morgan, Liz Quintana, Scott Tate, Roanoke

 

