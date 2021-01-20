 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Show us the evidence
0 comments

Letter: Show us the evidence

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

In 1984 there was a Wendy’s television commercial where an old lady would say “Where’s the beef?” In the 1996 movie Jerry Maguire the line was “Show me the money!” These are ways of saying “put up or shut up.” This is what President Trump and all of his supporters that are protesting the presidential election need to do -- show the American public the facts supporting the claim of massive voter fraud, or shut up. If you got the evidence, publish it -- send it to the newspapers, radio stations, broadcast news organizations, post it on the internet. If you are a senator or congressman email it to your constituents.

Currently what the American public is hearing is the equivalent of “I have a friend who knows a guy that was told by someone that…”

This is very easy -- just show us the facts.

Reggie Figard, Rocky Mount

 

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Letter: Mendenhall's future

The humiliatingly pathetic performance by the UVA football team against Virginia Tech Dec. 12 in Blacksburg requires the UVA athletic departme…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert