Letter: Show us the evidence

In 1984 there was a Wendy’s television commercial where an old lady would say “Where’s the beef?” In the 1996 movie Jerry Maguire the line was “Show me the money!” These are ways of saying “put up or shut up.” This is what President Trump and all of his supporters that are protesting the presidential election need to do -- show the American public the facts supporting the claim of massive voter fraud, or shut up. If you got the evidence, publish it -- send it to the newspapers, radio stations, broadcast news organizations, post it on the internet. If you are a senator or congressman email it to your constituents.