Letter: Sidewalks may help prevent early deaths

Installment of sidewalks on Ogden Road between Colonial Avenue and Electric Road will promote the health of its residents, avoid problem for drivers and cut down preventable hospitalizations and healthcare cost.

Residents on Ogden Road will have access to walk to nearby amenities such as the nearby movie theater, restaurants, supermarkets and clothing stores.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) “getting enough physical activity could prevent 1 in 10 premature deaths.”

Ogden Road is populated with apartment complexes, but it is not pedestrian friendly. Locals of these apartment complexes, especially the elderly, struggle to walk on the road shoulders due to lack of sidewalks.

CDC recommends activity-friendly paths to destinations such as grocery stores, parks, schools, etc. Moreover, the CDC stated that only half of adults in the United States get the physical activity required to lessen and prevent chronic diseases.

As per city-data.com, the Roanoke County obesity rate of 24.6% is slightly lower than the state rate of 26.7%. On the other hand, the data also noted that the diabetes rate of 10.1% and the overweight rate of 34.8% are all higher than the state rate of 9.3% and 33.7%, respectively.