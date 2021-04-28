Letter: Sign up to host exchange student

Thank you for the Roanoke Times and Dan Casey informing people about our foreign student exchange program. I'd appreciate it if you would publish this letter of gratitude with additional information about the program.

Mr. Casey did a great job describing the benefits to host families in his column (April 22) regarding our Foreign Links Around Globe's Foreign Student Exchange program. When families open their homes to foreign students it also benefits our community and schools.

For example, American students and community members learn a great deal about the world when exposed to students from other countries. Our foreign exchange students are well behaved and work hard in school. They volunteer in our communities willingly and with a great attitude. Our schools benefit monetarily because the increase in enrollment results in additional state and federal funding.

The U.S. State Department is still fully advocating for exchange students to come to the U.S. for this important intercultural and diplomatic exchange. Families and communities enjoyed participating in the program this year in the midst of the pandemic. We're preparing now to match families with students for next year. Anyone who is interested in hosting a student can learn more about the program by calling me at 540 947 5228 or Freeda Cathcart at 540 598 7231.

Roni Sutton, Bedford County