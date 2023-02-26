Citizens of eastern Montgomery County deserve county diligence when approving solar farm projects. As solar incentives, mandates and subsidies grow across the country, a gold-rush frenzy of development threatens to consume valuable farmland and endanger natural resources.

Counties that take the time to deliberate carefully ensure the success of renewable energy projects.

Madison County, for example, restricts large-scale solar to industrial zoned land, avoids historical sites, and establishes clearly defined setbacks.

Franklin County establishes clear guidelines for decommissioning solar farms.

The current application offers a mere $300,000 for cleanup in 30 years. Solar companies have a reputation of changing hands quite often. Who is to say that without proper guidelines from the county, that promises made by one company will be kept by another?

Other than mentioning solar as an acceptable use in various parts of Montgomery County’s comprehensive plan, it is difficult to find any preparation from our county for the onslaught of expected solar developers.

Members of the eastern Montgomery community petitioned the planning commision to slow down and put solar ordinances in place before approving the first solar farm project in the county on historical, prime farmland.

The Nature Conservancy completed a study that states there is potentially 6.48 million acres of land available in Virginia for renewable energy that is not prime farmland, wildlife habitats or areas of historical importance.

We would like to see development of solar farms in industrial areas, rooftops, parking lots, and any land that is not prime farmland.

In order to protect our county and its residents, it is important to clearly define the process and the acceptable parameters of solar development. Lest the public forget, we are already the part of the county that endured Mountain Valley Pipeline development, the intermodal port abandonment, and the infamous trash train.

A strong solar ordinance can keep us from making mistakes by protecting agricultural land and historic resources, defining the size and scope of solar developments, establishing setbacks and buffers, and creating decommissioning provisions.

The frenzied race to cash in on the renewable energy gold rush should not prohibit Montgomery County from doing the work and taking the time to get solar siting right.

Debbie Owen, Shawsville