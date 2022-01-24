Letter: Skill games revenue a lifeline for businesses

I am responding to the Jan. 11 opinion ("Return of unregulated gambling machines hurts Virginia") concerning skill games operating again in Virginia. First, I have to say, the op-ed writer could not have ever been a small business owner. If he had been, he would know the financial difficulties we face, especially now during the pandemic. The extra income I receive from skill games is a lifeline for my business.

Skill games provide me with added revenue that I need for the upkeep of my restaurants. A lot of places that have skill games use the money to help increase staff pay — so important right now when it is difficult to keep employees. The funds help owners make repairs to their establishments, and they cover some of their bills.

Those of us who have skill games were okay with the system that was in place before the state ended play of the games last June.

We had no problem being regulated by the state and paying taxes that financially assisted the commonwealth.

In fact, I support proposed legislation that would again regulate these games and allow the state to benefit from tax revenue.

I also can’t help but be offended by anyone who would suggest that I would allow games into my business that are “rigged” against the player.

Someone playing legal skill games can win every time if they have the patience and skill to learn the games.

It is the illegal games that have flooded the market since last June and are a problem. Yet the state is doing nothing to stop that.

To support small businesses across Virginia, lawmakers need to pass legislation that regulates skill games and go after illegal games.

Kory Wolford, Roanoke