You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Slavery and respect
0 comments

Letter: Slavery and respect

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

I would like to respond to two letters published on July 11. The first was written by Fran Delaney ("There is no debate"). Ms. Delaney states that "America created the worst sin this country has ever done." Ms. Delaney, slave trading started in the 1400s, long before there was an America. Slavery by any definition is absolutely wrong, but if you are looking to place blame for it, put it where it belongs. In Africa. It was never right, but this country can't be held responsible for what was started in Africa and completely accepted during that time in history.

The second was from Gwyneth Homer ("Stand for justice, equality and respect"). She asks for justice, equality and respect. I consider justice and equality a God given right and will stand by you for those two any day. Respect is a totally different thing. Respect is not given, it is earned. Disruptive protests after you have been heard, destroying property, looting, burning and killing, especially children, will not earn any kind of respect. It will only cause fear, hate and more disrespect. Respect comes from how you live your life, how you treat others and how you work toward the goals and important things in your life. It is not just given!

BECKY WITT

SALEM

0 comments

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Letter: What happened to "duty"?

I continue to be disheartened that ALL Americans cannot come together regarding ways to combat COVID-19. I am now 73, and when I was 18 it was…

Letters

Letter: In short, Trump must go

For the good of our country, Donald Trump must not be reelected. For the good of our country, I urge all of your readers--Democrats, Republica…

Letters

Letter: Give the devil his due

I read your July 8 article on Washington and Lee University. Most Americans would find the politics and world view of the late William F. Buck…

Letters

Letter: Problems with the truth

Recently a friend circulated a list of witty sayings and I thought, given the recent pronouncements of President Trump, that two of them were …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News