Letter: Slavery and respect

I would like to respond to two letters published on July 11. The first was written by Fran Delaney ("There is no debate"). Ms. Delaney states that "America created the worst sin this country has ever done." Ms. Delaney, slave trading started in the 1400s, long before there was an America. Slavery by any definition is absolutely wrong, but if you are looking to place blame for it, put it where it belongs. In Africa. It was never right, but this country can't be held responsible for what was started in Africa and completely accepted during that time in history.
The second was from Gwyneth Homer ("Stand for justice, equality and respect"). She asks for justice, equality and respect. I consider justice and equality a God given right and will stand by you for those two any day. Respect is a totally different thing. Respect is not given, it is earned. Disruptive protests after you have been heard, destroying property, looting, burning and killing, especially children, will not earn any kind of respect. It will only cause fear, hate and more disrespect. Respect comes from how you live your life, how you treat others and how you work toward the goals and important things in your life. It is not just given!
BECKY WITT
SALEM
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!