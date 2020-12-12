Letter: Slavery

Even though there were white slave owners there were just as many African American slave owners, which back in the day they was called non white slave owners, instead of African American. There was William Ellison Jr., a cotton gin maker who owned 63 black slaves and one of the wealthiest property owners in the state, he lived in Sumter County, S.C. The largest African American slave owner was John Carruthers Stanly in North Carolina and there were many more. All lives matter and if you believe different then you are the racist.