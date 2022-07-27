Letter: Sneaky work-around still didn't persuade on vouchers

I read the letter from Gunin Kiran in the Roanoke Times on July 14 (“An open letter to Montgomery County Supervisors”) with pleasure. Her opinions were thoughtful and informed. I too am much concerned about funding being taken from public schools — schools that already lack enough funding — and given out for individual vouchers. Such vouchers and the losses they would lead to in our public schools need to be strongly opposed.

Certain persons anxious to get their “pro” voucher point across did something bizarre on June 27: Ordinarily a citizen speaking to the Montgomery County Board of Supervisors is limited to four minutes. However, citizens pushing for vouchers found a means to turn four minutes into 16 (using a pre-recorded video). Every four minutes a different person came to the dais, spoke their personal name and said “I am introducing Part II the video.” Then another person came to the dais for the next four minutes to introduce the same speaker for Part III. This was repeated for Part IV. What a strange way to make for one person to get a 16-minute presentation.