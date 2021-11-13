Letter: So far to the right Republicans walk in circles

I heard someone say when I was at the polls that he was so far to the right that he walked in circles. I am sure he meant it to be amusing. For the most part I enjoy talking to Republicans on Election Day. I met a former Republican mayor and discovered we had some things in common. We are so divided on so many issues it was not easy to talk to them.

The political ads on TV were for the most part attack ads. Two different ads come to mind however. Chris Hurst ran an ad that involved protecting children. Glenn Youngkin ran an ad that promised he would increase the education budget. I had to ask myself whether I thought he was capable of making good on that promise and others.

Recently I had to pay more than a thousand dollars copay for a partial plate. As a retired teacher that was a steep price to pay even though I had insurance. Our health care system should be better. I don't have my hopes up that Republicans will improve it. They are too far to the right. They are so far perhaps they can only go in circles.

Frank Mathews, Radford