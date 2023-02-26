A local news article in the Feb. 17 Roanoke Times got me thinking. At what was described as a “lunchtime town hall event” featuring government official Ben Cline, Hunter Holliday, another government official, was quoted as saying: “I don’t believe anything the government puts out.” I wonder if that means whatever the Salem City Council puts out is probably untrue; likewise whatever Congressman Cline puts out, and whatever Gov. Glenn Youngkin puts out.

With all the government business of which Councilman Holliday is entrusted, evidently what is foremost on his mind is the laptop of President Joe Biden’s son Hunter. He asked Congressman Cline, “So what’s happening with that?” Might the Salem City Council be considering a resolution urging Cline to investigate Hunter Biden’s laptop? If so, how can we trust what the government puts out about it?

I think Ben Cline should have more lunchtime town hall events like this one with constituents who are not especially concerned about Hunter Biden’s laptop and would like to hear more about how the congressman might actually help the 6th District with matters such as the local economy and infrastructure needs. Perhaps Councilman Holliday won’t believe anything Cline puts out about his efforts with regard to transportation, broadband, health care or jobs, but some constituents would find that refreshing.

David Hanson, Roanoke County