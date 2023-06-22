When the Biden administration announced that it was hiring thousands of IRS agents to audit the wealthy and make them pay their fair share of taxes, I believed them. But my personal experience over the past year has shown me the foolishness of that belief.

I made a mistake on a recent tax return. After I discovered the mistake, I had a tax professional prepare an amended return. The IRS rejected the amended return.

I then met with an IRS field agent who resubmitted my amended return. l received a letter a few weeks later saying that my account was no longer in “collectable” status.

But then the IRS kept all of my tax return from last year, and sent me a letter saying I owe them thousands more.

I’ve been a loyal U.S. taxpayer for 50 years, and have always met my obligation, but don’t owe them this money.

The Biden administration’s army of IRS agents is not going after the wealthy, who can afford tax attorneys to do their bidding. They are coming for those of us who are living paycheck to paycheck, and can’t afford to hire legal representation.

Jeff Bear, Rocky Mount