Letter: So much for our congressmen working for the people

Our three Mouseketeers Griffith, Cline and Good voted against the Inflation Reduction Act which finally allows Medicare to negotiate drug prices and cap insulin costs.

They voted against the American Rescue Plan COVID relief, baby formula supplies, infrastructure (think Interstate 81), certification of the 2020 presidential election (even though they won their races) and even the Congressional Gold Medals for the police who protected them on Jan. 6 amongst many other bills to help regular Joes like me.

What did they vote for? A $2 trillion tax break for the wealthy and big corporations that had to be made up by higher taxes on the middle class. Two-trillion dollars is 2,000 billion. A billion is 1,000 million. It is two million million dollars, but they claim they voted against most of the other bills due to the cost.

When they claim to work for us, just remember what they do, not what they say.

Joe Krcmaric, Bedford

