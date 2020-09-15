Letter: So much for transparency

Back on July 10 the Associated Press sent out a story which was picked up by The Roanoke Times about how the Catholic church (and probably other churches?) was (were) getting at least $1.4 billion in governmental funds as part of the federal financial package aimed at dealing with the pandemic. "The church's haul may have reached -- or even exceeded -- $3.5 billion....."
I immediately wrote to my two US Senators and my Congressman asking how it was that such a travesty of the principle of separation of church and state could have happened and asked that they respond to my inquiry. Three weeks later I have yet to hear from any of them on this matter, nor have I seen any follow-up in The Roanoke Times regarding this matter. So much for transparency.
MICHAEL SPORAKOWSKI
BLACKSBURG
