Letter: Society should strive for harmony

We are living in a country divided by race, and this became evident in 2020 when George Floyd, an African American man, was brutally killed by a white police officer. The incident made the Black Lives Matter movement, founded in 2013, come to the forefront. People from all races were protesting together. Our children are witnessing racial discrimination more than ever and it is time to recognize and support the African American community. The United States is very diverse and we have people from different races, such as African, Hispanic, Asian and Latino. In order to create a peaceful country and to live in harmony we will have to accept and forgive each other, and provide equal opportunities for every race.

As an Ahmadi Muslim woman and a teacher, we celebrate this month every year in our school and talk about the great contributions of African Americans to the history of U.S and science. Our African American brothers and sisters should have equal rights to education, job opportunities, health care and should be treated fairly. Data show that African American students struggle more than white students in schools and have a higher dropout rate. This proves that as educators we have to provide better opportunities and more support to our African American community.

The Holy Prophet Muhammad (peace and blessings be upon him) eliminated racism a long time ago and in his Farewell Sermon he stated that all humans regardless of their background are equal. There is no superiority for a white person over a Black person and neither is the Black superior to the white. No Arab has superiority above a non-Arab and no non-Arab has superiority over Arab. Islam proclaims that all people are born equal.

Our society can only acquire peace if people of different colors are treated equally and are provided equal opportunities. Mutual love can only develop when people truly care for each other. Islam teaches the concept of giving your brother what you desire for yourselves and there is a great emphasis on fulfilling the rights of people around us. Think about this: if you were to treat others like you want to be treated you will eventually end up creating a very caring society.

Atia Munawar, Dumfries