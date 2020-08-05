Letter: Socio/Environmental Injustice Is Colorblind, and Chooses It's Targets Wisely. It did in SWVA

It’s true, that with the Demise of Dominion’s unnecessary Atlantic Coast Pipeline, the once-politically-safe “curtain” has been thrown back on embedded political corruption and sustained accusations of systemic socio/environmental injustice and racism along the full route of the now-deceased “300 Mile long time-bomb” a.k.a Atlantic Coast Pipeline. The minority community of Union Hill, among others of all colors and cultures, would have been tragically impacted. These communities, and the health and well-being of their citizens, children, and grandchildren would never be the same.
It would be foolish to believe that this greedy, big-money-hungry predator dubbed “socio/environmental injustice” perished in Virginia, with the demise of the Atlantic Coast Pipeline. It, very unfortunately, did not!
Strangely, socio/environmental injustice is “colorblind” and chooses it's targets wisely. It certainly has in Southwest Virginia. Noticeably along the 300-mile route of the Mountain Valley Pipeline. The Northam Administration, regional and state Chambers of Commerce, and big biz power brokers should seriously reconsider what they really wish for and support as it applies to the troubling and illegitimate Mountain Valley Pipeline! Whether it’s a small Black rural community, or a small white economically distressed community, or a native sacred burial ground high on a beautiful Southwestern Virginia mountaintop, or a much cherished Boones Mill African-American church and Older Congregation.....Socio/Environmental Injustice is Alive and Well along the Full Route Of the Mountain Valley Pipeline.
As with the demise of the ACP, it’s time to reject The Mountain Valley Pipeline, and snuff this demon out once and for all. Hard-working rural Virginia families uprooted by this invasive big $$$ private-profit scam deserve no less.
To turn a blind eye to this “Unjust Predator” Pipeline would be tragic and absolutely unforgivable.
ED REYNOLDS
ROANOKE
