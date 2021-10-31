Letter: Solar energy capture at our home

In response to Bob Egbert’s letter to the editor entitled “Energy spill at my house” dated Oct. 9, we would like to report our energy capture over about the same period.

From August 2019 – October 10, 2021 we with solar panels generated 32,677 kilowatt hours of power with a market value of $3,267.70. Moreover, this saved our power provider from releasing 32.7 tons of CO2 into the atmosphere, which is extremely important in these days of climate change. That means, if one were to fill the VT football field with this CO2 it would be 9.9 feet deep.