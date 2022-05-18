Letter: Solar may be best alternative

Solar may be best alternative

The recent commentary by Terry Jarrett (“America’s power grid is facing some real trouble,” May 3) informs us of an issue consumers of electricity will be facing in the very near future: “there is simply not enough electricity to go around.”

Jarrett’s solution to this existential threat makes a lot of sense, especially if the year is 1972. That’s because back then most of us didn’t know what we didn’t know, although the harm inflicting the earth’s atmosphere had already been underway for some time.

In short, according to NASA (https://climate.nasa.gov), “The planet’s average surface temperature has risen about 2 degrees Fahrenheit (1 degree Celsius) since the late 19th century, a change driven largely by increased carbon dioxide emissions into the atmosphere and other human activities.

“Most of the warming occurred in the past 40 years, with the seven most recent years being the warmest. The years 2016 and 2020 are tied for the warmest year on record.”

There is not enough space here to list the devastating effects a rising surface temperature will have on the future generations of consumers of electricity, but I encourage you to browse the information available at the above website.

What’s Jarret’s solution to supply more electricity? Stop dismantling our coal plants and, instead, build future electricity capacity “on its shoulders.” But NOAA reports that coal-fired power plants worldwide emit a gigaton of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere each year.

Jarrett notes that “wind and solar power are being added to regional grids. But they only supply power when the weather cooperates.” I somewhat agree with him regarding the wind as being weather dependent, but he is way off base with solar.

Since joining the Roanoke chapter of the Citizens Climate Change Lobby (https://community.citizensclimate.org/groups/home/1047) I’ve learned that more power from the sun strikes the earth in an hour than humanity consumes in an entire year. This seems like something we consumers of electricity can work with.

Ken Conklin, Daleville