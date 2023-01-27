Letter: Solar power bill worthy of support

Please support Senate Bill 1083 introduced by Sen. John S. Edwards, D-Roanoke, and Sen. Scott A. Surovell, D-Fairfax, in the General Assembly. The goal is to require electric utility companies Appalachian Power Co. and Old Dominion Power Co. to allow Shared (Community) Solar projects (https://www.energy.gov/eere/solar/community-solar-basics) in their service areas. This would give Appalachian Power and Old Dominion Power customers the opportunity to access cheaper, cleaner solar power from independent, privately owned solar farms.
There are many sites of strip-mined land and industrial “brownfields” in Southwest Virginia that could host shared solar projects, while creating local jobs. And there are no “fuel adjustment” cost increases from the sun. It’s free forever.
Bob Egbert, Roanoke