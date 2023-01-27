Letter: Solar power bill worthy of support

Please support Senate Bill 1083 introduced by Sen. John S. Edwards, D-Roanoke, and Sen. Scott A. Surovell, D-Fairfax, in the General Assembly. The goal is to require electric utility companies Appalachian Power Co. and Old Dominion Power Co. to allow Shared (Community) Solar projects (https://www.energy.gov/eere/solar/community-solar-basics) in their service areas. This would give Appalachian Power and Old Dominion Power customers the opportunity to access cheaper, cleaner solar power from independent, privately owned solar farms.