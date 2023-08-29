Thank you for the Aug. 16 article on the Botetourt County Library Board’s decision to maintain current policy regarding children age 13 and older into the libraries without an accompanying adult.

To be clear, we who object to sexually graphic books and materials available to children in public libraries never advocated for Supervisor Mac Scothorn’s absurd recommendation to raise the age to 18 (to be enforced by bouncers at library entrances?). However, it is a tacit admission that there are materials in our libraries that many parents would strongly object to.

In April, my husband and I submitted a letter to the editor of the Fincastle Herald in which we described some illustrations and included a short quotation from "The Every Body Book," by Rachel Simon. The book is for 8- to 12-year-olds. It was rejected for publication because the editor judged “the nature of the letter is too graphic for our younger readers.”

Someone else posted some of the illustrations on Facebook. She was promptly banned.

If these materials are too graphic for newspaper readership and Facebook, might they not be too graphic for children?

I respectfully urge people to do their own research. The issue is addressed more fully with examples of materials on the website WeAreBRACE.org.

Lucy Ruhl, Fincastle