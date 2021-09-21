Letter: Some facts about pregnancy and abortion

As a now retired obstetric nurse, with many years of experience in the field, I would like to share some facts regarding Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's claim that women in his state have "six weeks to get an abortion" under the new law.
Up until very recently, it was difficult, if not impossible, to be certain when a woman actually conceived, so pregnancies are dated from the woman's last menstrual period (LMP). For example, if a woman has a "normal" menstrual cycle of 28 days (as most, but NOT ALL do) she most likely conceived on or about 14 days after her last period. The result then is that when she is "six weeks pregnant" she was not actually pregnant for the first two of those weeks. It is not possible to abort something that does not even exist. We're down to four weeks for her to get that abortion.
While there are now tests that detect pregnancy very early on, there's generally no reason to do one until a woman has missed her period, generally two weeks after conception. So the "six weeks" has lost another two weeks, leaving a bare two weeks for the woman to get the abortion. Let's tell the truth here.
One of the reasons given for the six week date is "detection of a fetal heart beat." At six weeks of gestation (counting from the LMP) there is no "heart," there is no "circulatory system," there is no blood to circulate. What there is are some embryonic cardiac cells that contract rhythmically. Under the right conditions, the same thing can be made to happen in a petri dish.
Come down where you will on the pro or anti abortion side, but at least give the true, honest, scientific facts of the matter.
Sally M. Field, Fincastle