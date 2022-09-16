Letter: Some facts about the Inflation Reduction Act

As for the author’s claims about inflation and recession, many contributing factors, such as COVID, worldwide supply chain shortages, and the spike in energy prices, are beyond the control of this administration or any other. A recession would have arrived sooner and been much more severe if it had not been for the relief packages. The Federal Reserve Board is now taking steps to lower inflation without causing the current “technical” recession to worsen. It is a delicate balancing act under any circumstances. The good news is that the unemployment rate is low — in July it was only 3.5 percent, down from a high of 14.7 percent in April 2020 and tied for the lowest rate in the past 20 years.