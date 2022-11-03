Letter: Some questions for Cline

Soft, safe, easy questions were asked by the Lexington Chamber of Commerce of the 6th District candidates, leading me to fashion my own:

Are you willing to break the democracy by voting to throw out legal votes in favor of your candidate? (Ben Cline voted on Jan. 6, 2021, not to certify legal electors hours after the attempted coup.)

Are you willing to implode our economy, and the world economy by refusing to raise the debt ceiling, potentially causing the U.S. to default on our bills?

Will you break from your party and vote for what is best for the people of the 6th District? (Cline is Mr. Lockstep, except when he and 146 Republicans broke from their party and voted to overturn the election results on Jan. 6, 2021, showing he is willing to break our democracy.)

Are you willing to jeopardize girls'/women’s health by voting for a national ban on abortion? (As Cline has already voted against the Right to Contraception Act and for the Life at Conception Act, I fear he will be unable to break from his party to vote against a national ban on abortion.)

Are you going to work across the aisle or are you willing to put the country at risk by weaponizing the U.S. government budget process, shutting down our government just to hurt the other party? (Voters, how do you think your budget will be affected if Ben Cline helps shut down the government? How much of your taxes are wasted when the government is shut down?)

Are you going to support Putin, by withdrawing aid from Ukraine, putting not only Ukraine but all of Europe in danger? (This will also affect your gas prices, supply chains and inflation.)

Do you support cutting taxes for the wealthy, jeopardizing Social Security and Medicare? Voters, Social Security and Medicare are directly linked to your financial well-being!

Voters, we are at a crossroads.

Do you want our democracy to die?

Politicians to decide your health care?

To risk your Social Security and Medicare?

The U.S and global economies to implode?

To take the chance of the Ukraine war spreading, drawing us into World War III?

I do not!

I am voting for Jennifer Lewis.

Donnella McGreer, Staunton