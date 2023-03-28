Well, the wait is over — we’ve finally been given the perceptive comments/solutions to the epidemic of gun violence in the city of Roanoke. At last, Betsy Biesenbach — the Sage of Southwest Virginia — has deigned to share her laser-like insight into the problem and has come up with the typical liberal trope. Yes, you guessed it, the issue is the proliferation of guns in the city/country fostered in part by “greedy gun manufacturers.”

It’s also comforting to know — according to Ms. B — that it’s actually no problem walking around the “worst” neighborhoods in Roanoke and makes her point by noting that she feels perfectly safe strolling around “in broad daylight.” I would challenge her to try the same trek, say, around 2 a.m., when most of the “urban warriors” have finally woken up and taken to the streets. One only has to refer to the times when most of the gun violence takes place to determine it doesn’t take place in “broad daylight”!

She also trots out other left-leaning talking points: poverty, racism, “lack of opportunity,” “societal stress” (something I suffer with at times, myself). But let’s take a deeper, more in-depth look at some other possible causes/issues.

I’m assuming the august City Gun Violence Commission has gathered the following statistics/information in order to come up with actual solutions, but in case I’m wrong I’ll list them here. From the individuals who have been arrested for any form of gun violence it would be extremely interesting to know:

1. What’s the home situation — parents in the home (father, mother, grandparents, siblings, others).

2. Parents/others in the home employed.

3. Education level — high school graduate, currently in school, grades, attendance, disciplinary record, participation in school activities.

4. Employment history — currently employed, past employment, income, no employment.

5. Prior arrests — what for and when, any prior incarcerations.

6. Drug issues — what kind and when.

7. Friends — who, any arrests/disciplinary issues.

8. Neighbors — how they perceive the individual, any issues.

9. Any known gang membership — which gang, how long a member.

There may be other information that would help the commission, but in order for real change to occur the above questions would, I believe, be of use.

Instead of blindly (and simply) casting the blame on guns, it would be helpful to discover if changes in the perpetrator's home and personal situation would begin to lay the — admittedly long-term — groundwork for the reduction of crime/violence in the city.

Working to ensure people have no need to pick up a gun in the first place would, to me, be the ultimate solution — which I would hope even Ms. B would agree!

Dennis Crowley, Roanoke