 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Someone needs to run against Morgan Griffith
0 comments

Letter: Someone needs to run against Morgan Griffith

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Congressman Morgan Griffith's recent editorial circulated via his e-newsletter and some local papers titled “It’s Not Over” amounts to appeasement of an aspiring tyrant. While his assertions on constitutional matters and previous elections are perfectly true, he left out any mention of this election’s vote math or Trump’s flailing attempt to reverse the election and undermine the republic with misinformation and frivolous lawsuits. Mr. Trump was always going to make false assertions about the election results. He’s done this before, four long years ago - despite him winning that year.

Griffith’s timid defense of Trump’s post-election antics tells us he is aware this behavior is deplorable, but doesn’t have the character to stand up for the norms, institutions, and principles of the republic. Being conservative/libertarian, I voted for the congressman, but expected more. It’ll be a shame on our district if he runs unopposed again in 2022. I encourage anyone and everyone to run against him in primary and general elections. Maybe, I’ll do it myself.

Evan Bailey, Pearisburg

 

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Letter: Voters screwed up

Looks like the voters have screwed up again! You voted for the second worse liar in the nation's history. Remember your actions have severe re…

Letters

Letter: Dial M for ...

For several years I’ve been entertained by the attempts of news agencies, pundits, career politicians and American citizens in general to avoi…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert