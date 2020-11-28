Letter: Someone needs to run against Morgan Griffith

Congressman Morgan Griffith's recent editorial circulated via his e-newsletter and some local papers titled “It’s Not Over” amounts to appeasement of an aspiring tyrant. While his assertions on constitutional matters and previous elections are perfectly true, he left out any mention of this election’s vote math or Trump’s flailing attempt to reverse the election and undermine the republic with misinformation and frivolous lawsuits. Mr. Trump was always going to make false assertions about the election results. He’s done this before, four long years ago - despite him winning that year.

Griffith’s timid defense of Trump’s post-election antics tells us he is aware this behavior is deplorable, but doesn’t have the character to stand up for the norms, institutions, and principles of the republic. Being conservative/libertarian, I voted for the congressman, but expected more. It’ll be a shame on our district if he runs unopposed again in 2022. I encourage anyone and everyone to run against him in primary and general elections. Maybe, I’ll do it myself.