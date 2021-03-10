 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Something is going right in the New River Valley
0 comments

Letter: Something is going right in the New River Valley

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Since we have read a lot about dissatisfaction with the COVID vaccination effort nationwide, we want to write about something going very right, right here in the New River Valley.

We have been volunteering with the NRV vaccine effort and would like to commend our local people. On Wednesday, Feb. 17, when ice and snow were predicted for the next day, word went out to those registered for vaccination on Thursday to please come in on Wednesday or Friday; we efficiently vaccinated nearly twice as many people on Wednesday as on most days.

HOW, you may ask, did this happen? We can all thank the hard work, planning, creativity, and flexibility of the leaders of our team, as well as the dedication and hard work of all team members.

Dr. Noelle Bissell, head of the New River Health Department and Mary Louise Legg, who leads the Medical Reserve Corps, have worked tirelessly to ensure that vaccines are allocated equitably and administered efficiently and safely. Health Department employees have made everything run efficiently. Many, many people have stepped up to volunteer to register people for their vaccines, to vaccinate them, and to fill numerous other support roles. Blue Ridge Church has graciously donated its wonderful facility as a vaccination center each Monday through Friday. And, our citizens have patiently worked with us as we continue to improve a system to do something that we've never done before in this country.

Thanks again to these dedicated people who are working so hard to benefit all of us. Hopefully someday, with everyone working together, we can return to a more normal life.

Nina and Lyle Templeton, Blacksburg

 

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Letter: Time to boycott

Most Americans are sick and tired of the "Chinese Virus," the lockdowns, the shutdowns - not to mention the masks and the 6 feet rule. It is t…

Letters

Letter: What is an emergency?

If you’re driving and see a person crossing the road far ahead of you, it’s a situation where you need to slow down, but not one where emergen…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert