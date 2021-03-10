Letter: Something is going right in the New River Valley

Since we have read a lot about dissatisfaction with the COVID vaccination effort nationwide, we want to write about something going very right, right here in the New River Valley.

We have been volunteering with the NRV vaccine effort and would like to commend our local people. On Wednesday, Feb. 17, when ice and snow were predicted for the next day, word went out to those registered for vaccination on Thursday to please come in on Wednesday or Friday; we efficiently vaccinated nearly twice as many people on Wednesday as on most days.

HOW, you may ask, did this happen? We can all thank the hard work, planning, creativity, and flexibility of the leaders of our team, as well as the dedication and hard work of all team members.