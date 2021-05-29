Letter: Something to think about

I enjoyed reading Chuck Harris' letter of May 21 headlined "Wisdom of the body" concerning the difference between the ameba and the white blood cell.
Though very complicated, one, the ameba, flees danger while in the body and the white cell moves toward danger while in the body.
Reminds me of the quote of a person whose name I have forgotten, and a very inaccurate quoting of his saying. But in the study of the creation, "We have been told that human-kind has evolved from the simple ameba of eons ago to its present glorious state of homo-sapians. Unfortunately, this reassurance does not come from the amoeba!"
Gives one something to think about, doesn't it!
F. D. Williamson, Covington