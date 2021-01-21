Letter: Sound leadership

Sound leadership has a moral foundation. Good leaders cultivate honest speech; they love advisors who tell them the truth. An intemperate leader wreaks havoc in lives; you’re smart to stay clear of someone like that. Good-tempered leaders invigorate lives; they’re like spring rain and sunshine. Gracious words add to one’s reputation. A shifty eye betrays an evil intention; a clenched jaw signals trouble ahead. Moderation is better than muscle, self-control better than political power.