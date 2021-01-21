 Skip to main content
Letter: Sound leadership
Sound leadership has a moral foundation. Good leaders cultivate honest speech; they love advisors who tell them the truth. An intemperate leader wreaks havoc in lives; you’re smart to stay clear of someone like that. Good-tempered leaders invigorate lives; they’re like spring rain and sunshine. Gracious words add to one’s reputation. A shifty eye betrays an evil intention; a clenched jaw signals trouble ahead. Moderation is better than muscle, self-control better than political power.

These timeless words come from chapter 16 of Proverbs in "The Message" paraphrase. If a middle school assistant principal spoke to a PTA meeting like some of our national leaders, he or she would be immediately fired or demoted.

Robert Stutes, Daleville

 

