Letter: Sounds like a fairy tale
Letter: Sounds like a fairy tale

Are you serious Mary Boenke? Your letter in the Times on July 6 ("Take Trump seriously — the threat is real") sounds like a fairy tail dreamed up by a mad person who is not living with reality.

You can’t really think that Trump will hold hostages to get his way. I don’t know where you got this idea, but you should stay away from the people who are thinking this way. They are a lot more dangerous than Donald Trump will ever be.

You should also be aware that if the military gets involved in overtaking the government, then we are no better that any other third world communist country.

You only have to look at China or Russia to see how that works. You should start looking at what the present White House is doing to ruin this country. That is what you should be scared of.

Bob Lewis, Lexington

 

