Letter: Southerners weren't traitors

In Mr. Figard’s commentary regarding Confederate heritage("Don’t forget the actual Confederate heritage," Aug. 11) he states that the Southern states and their solders were traitors which they were not. The states were sovereign and had the constitution right to come and go from the Union of states. This constitutional right of secession was written in the Declaration of Independence, the Articles of Confederation, and the U. S. Constitution. Virginia ratified the Constitution in 1788 with this wording included.

In the early 1800's five New England states, and New York, and New Jersey came together to consider secession. This went on for fourteen years with no objection to the constitutional right of secession from any state or President. Massachusetts even considered secession four times with no objections.

The right of secession was taught at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point. This was from the book “Views on the Constitution” written by William Rawle. The government paid to have this taught. Also used was the book “Commentaries on American Law” by James Kent.

In January of 1861, the Mayor of New York, Fernando Wood, suggested that N.Y. should secede with the southern states. He knew that a war would devastate the N.Y. economy because it depended so much on cotton and other products from the South.