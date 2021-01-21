 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Southerners weren't traitors
0 comments

Letter: Southerners weren't traitors

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

In Mr. Figard’s commentary regarding Confederate heritage("Don’t forget the actual Confederate heritage," Aug. 11) he states that the Southern states and their solders were traitors which they were not. The states were sovereign and had the constitution right to come and go from the Union of states. This constitutional right of secession was written in the Declaration of Independence, the Articles of Confederation, and the U. S. Constitution. Virginia ratified the Constitution in 1788 with this wording included.

In the early 1800's five New England states, and New York, and New Jersey came together to consider secession. This went on for fourteen years with no objection to the constitutional right of secession from any state or President. Massachusetts even considered secession four times with no objections.

The right of secession was taught at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point. This was from the book “Views on the Constitution” written by William Rawle. The government paid to have this taught. Also used was the book “Commentaries on American Law” by James Kent.

In January of 1861, the Mayor of New York, Fernando Wood, suggested that N.Y. should secede with the southern states. He knew that a war would devastate the N.Y. economy because it depended so much on cotton and other products from the South.

All the states in the Union had the Constitutional Right of Secession. The Southern States exercised that right. Lincoln denied them that Constitutional Right.

The Confederate soldiers were not traitors or Benedict Arnolds.

Donald R. Wyatt, Catawba

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Letter: Mendenhall's future

The humiliatingly pathetic performance by the UVA football team against Virginia Tech Dec. 12 in Blacksburg requires the UVA athletic departme…

Letters

Letter: Show us the evidence

In 1984 there was a Wendy’s television commercial where an old lady would say “Where’s the beef?” In the 1996 movie Jerry Maguire the line was…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert