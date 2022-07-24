Letter: Space is nice, but so is life on earth

Praise the Lord (PTL): the Astronomers, Mathematicians and other Unidentified Scientists of Earth (AMUSE) are a cosmic split second from discovering "the origin of life" ("Baby stars and dancing galaxies," July 13).

Once they zero in on God, have these specialists checked in with Enlightened Scriptwriting Professionals (ESP) for the appropriate zinger to salute Him? May I suggest "a giant leap for faith" or "Brother Jesus, we presume?"

Also, will this discovery precipitate the "Rapture" which so many humanoids anticipate in lieu of dealing with life as it is right now? (Isn't this expectation selfish and unfair to those who look forward to tomorrow's sunrise?)

Sure, $10 billion is well-spent to realize that "Nature is about beauty" as the article quotes Thomas Zurbuchen, head of NASA's science missions. And certainly our work in space has been rewarding, inspirational and useful to society. The photos are breathtaking, and provoke awe, humility and a sense of connection to all nature.

Not to mention (but I will), discovery of life elsewhere could provide a place to deport all our "unsavory" citizens, as the British did with Australia and the American colonies.

But I am reminded of Charley Pride's song where he states a pertinent fact: "If we can put a man up on the moon, we can keep a man down on the farm." Surely life originally was intended to be a balance between soaring beauty, high-reaching goals, and dealing with everyday small-fry minutiae. Do we give equal precedence to other societal needs?

Pernie Forehand, Vinton