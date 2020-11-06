Letter: Spare us California theology

Once again we are indoctrinated with the “revealed truth” from the dominant media guilt-tripping us all for “inequality” in America (“Death penalty imposes inequity,” Sept. 16). Writer Frank Green quotes a “report” from a lobby called the Death Penalty “Information” Center stating “the modern death penalty is the direct descendant of slavery, lynching and Jim Crow…” Just give us the figures without the California theology or put this commentary in the Op-Ed section where it belongs.

Yes, Virginia is among the top three in invoking the death penalty. Virginia and Texas are robust users of it. California often attempts death sentences but liberal judges frequently bar it upon appeal. (Poor chap, he killed three bystanders, but it’s OK because he was having a bad hair day.) The truth is, crime is an act of will.

“Inequality” has become the cool word to use to indicate that you’re hip to the theology of The Church of What’s Happening Now.

Robert A. Young, Roanoke