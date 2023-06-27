A short time ago I saw a large group of Gay Pride marchers who were in front of the Welcome Center in Radford. The days when they were practically invisible are over. However, they still face discrimination. People want to ban books that help people who are perceived as sexually and racially different. Some people have for a very long time used Bible verses or their own personal feelings to condemn other people who are different or are just too liberal.

Recently the Supreme Court made a ruling that adversely affected a lot of women. One example of this is how it has affected pregnant Black and brown women. They have a much higher mortality rate than white women. One of the reasons for this, according to an article I read, is systemic racism. Another result of that ruling is women have to cross state lines to get an abortion. It is just another way that our country is being divided.

We need to speak out against far-right people’s attempt to change the way we work together. You need to vote against far-right politicians.

Frank Mathews, Radford