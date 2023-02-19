Way to go "Roa-a-joke"!

Good job constricting traffic on Brandon Avenue between Brambleton and Colonial avenues for bicycle lanes serving a tiny minority of the population and are absolutely useless when the weather is bad.

Old money wins again with the rezoning for the apartment/condo development along Brandon in the same area. I can't wait to see the traffic when that is completed, not to mention drainage issues along an already flood-prone area.

I have an idea. Keep the spandex on the greenways and build that condo complex in the elitist neighborhoods.

Jerry Roberts, Roanoke County