Letter: Special interests

Most Americans did not need BLM to remind us that George Floyd’s death, in police custody, was a miscarriage of justice, that demanded accountability! We were hoping for a “MLK” peaceful protest to follow, which would unite us for reformation.
But what we got was anarchy, with BLM and Antifa in charge! It involved rioting, looting, arson, murder and a lost opportunity. And as usual, it was minorities and poor, in their neighborhoods, who suffered most. Sorry BLM, those mattered, too!
Black on Black crime also matters. Within a week of Floyd’s death, on the weekend of 5/31, Chicago set a new record for homicides— recording 25 (including 18 in one night) and another 85 wounded. BLM should be concerned, because while Blacks represent 13% of Chicago’s population, they are involved in over 50% of homicides!
And for “Defund The Police” advocates, who believe that cops are “trigger happy” looking for someone to kill, remember this statistic— of 491 homicides in Chicago last year, only 3 involved police!
But good policing matters,too. During the 1990’s, NYC homicides averaged over 2,000 annually. Under a new mayor, a new policing model evolved, highly responsive and data driven, called “comstat”.
It not only provided helpful information to commanders, it also made them accountable for crimes in those precincts. And talk about success, by 2019 homicides had been reduced to 319, saving thousands of lives!
Positive and cooperative neighborhoods matter, as well. Comstat was successful because the neighborhoods wanted good policing. Early polling of voters, showed that they wanted police “to issue summonses, and make arrests, even in quality of life offenses!”
There have always been special interest groups like BLM (Antifa, OWS, SLA, etc.) trying to influence our governance. Robert L. Woodson, an 83-year-old veteran of the civil rights movement, and founder of the Woodson Institute,has experienced these groups and makes the following observation: “There are small groups of people, hell-bent to destroy this Republic, by using our birth defect of slavery, to devalue our founding principles and virtues, using racial grievances as its weapon. We must resist!”
PHILLIP W. UNGER
DALEVILLE
