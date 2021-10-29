Letter: St. Albans should not be used for haunted house

The National Alliance on Mental Illness Virginia and our New River Valley affiliate write to request that those responsible for allowing the use of the St. Albans’ Sanatorium for a Haunted Hous, immediately cease making it available for that purpose. This use is inappropriate and insensitive to individuals and families affected by mental illness. Further, titling the activities Un-Hinged reenforces damaging stigmas and stereotypes.

This use of the facility is offensive and has negative impacts on the one in five people affected by mental illness. The alliance fights daily to reduce stigma and eliminate stereotyping of individuals living with a mental illness so they will not be afraid to reach out for help. Using the St. Albans facility to portray individuals with mental illness as monstrous or violent sets our work back years and further hurts individuals with a treatable medical condition.