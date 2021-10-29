Letter: St. Albans should not be used for haunted house

The National Alliance on Mental Illness Virginia and our New River Valley affiliate write to request that those responsible for allowing the use of the St. Albans’ Sanatorium for a Haunted Hous, immediately cease making it available for that purpose. This use is inappropriate and insensitive to individuals and families affected by mental illness. Further, titling the activities Un-Hinged reenforces damaging stigmas and stereotypes.
This use of the facility is offensive and has negative impacts on the one in five people affected by mental illness. The alliance fights daily to reduce stigma and eliminate stereotyping of individuals living with a mental illness so they will not be afraid to reach out for help. Using the St. Albans facility to portray individuals with mental illness as monstrous or violent sets our work back years and further hurts individuals with a treatable medical condition.
The stigma that people living with mental illnesses are dangerous and violent is damaging, inaccurate, and contributes to further discrimination and dehumanization. In addition, the stigma discourages those needing support from getting crucial medical care and forces them to suffer in silence. Stigma is widely identified as the greatest barrier to seeking treatment. It creates a false understanding of mental health and encourages a community-wide lack of social support. Stigma is dangerous and can lead to death. Ninety percent of individuals that attempt or die by suicide have a treatable mental illness. The stigma St. Albans is creating has harmful effects including the worsening of mental health symptoms, reduced hope, social isolation, lower self-esteem, difficulties in social relationships, reduced likelihood of staying in treatment, bullying or harassment, and difficulties at work.
Furthermore, St. Albans has a dark past of abusing its patients living with serious mental illnesses and was in operation well into the 1990s. There are community members in the New River Valley who were patients at St. Albans. They, and we, find this attraction appalling because of the message it conveys.
We urge that those in charge of the St. Albans facility immediately stop this use of the facility for the reasons cited.
Kathy Harkey, Executive Director, NAMI VA; Janet Sawyers, Affiliate Leader, NAMI NRV VA; Rev. Pam Philips; Kristine Reid; Kimberley Homer, Emily Burns, Olivia Spencer, Barbara Taylor