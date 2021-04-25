Letter: St. Gerard's is jewel of community

Easter Week 2021 was especially poignant with the pandemic restricting participation in services throughout the world and the coincidence that Easter Sunday was the 53rd anniversary of the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

While the pandemic restrictions limited attendance, churches throughout the Roanoke Valley discovered thoughtful opportunities to celebrate this Holy Week.

My parish, St. Gerard Catholic Church, celebrated this Holy Week through its diversity with music and readings in Spanish, French, African (Kirundi, Kinyarwanda, and Swahili), and English delivered by members of the St. Gerard community.

Especially moving was the Good Friday Stations of the Cross service focusing on the plight of migrants. The service utilized the Passion as an opening to explore contemporary challenges from a truly Christian perspective.

Dr. King once observed that “it is appalling that the most segregated hour of Christian America is eleven o’clock on Sunday morning.”

The weekly services at St. Gerard’s dispel this observation. St. Gerard’s began almost 75 years ago as the Black Catholic parish in Southwest Virginia.