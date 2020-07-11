Letter: Stand for justice, equality and respect

We the People are assured that we are guaranteed the right to speak, to be represented, to have our needs met - a government of, by, and for the People. Yet for so many, even basic needs are not met, and impossible conditions are forced upon those deemed “unworthy.” Not only are people denied safe and affordable housing, transit, education, healthy food and medical treatment, they are denied basic decency when they are criminalized before birth, then beaten or suffocated to death.
The injustices are insidious and blatant, subtle and brazen and are inflicted through policy, bias, bureaucracy and brutality. It is said that racism is dead: there are no “Whites Only” signs or divided buses, and not all legislators are white men. But if racism doesn’t exist, then why are Blacks disproportionately subject to environmental racism and mandatory minimums? Why are “justice” systems predictable in their assumptions of guilt? Why aren’t legislatures truly representative of the population? These issues have not changed. Other injustices have worsened: beatings and lynchings still occur, but the murderers no longer feel the need to hide under sheets or the cover of nightfall, rather dishonoring the police badge or openly holding white-supremacy rallies.
If our power lies in the vote and our legislators, then to them, I say this: working on behalf of those who profit off of oppression may offer momentary prestige, but will result in moral infamy. If you are truly driven by the desire to serve, please stand for justice, equality and respect. The work will be hard, but you will have the support of the people.
Peace be with all.
GWYNETH HOMER
BLACKSBURG