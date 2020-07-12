Letter: Starflight saved the day

I am a volunteer tutor at the West End Center. Because of COVID-19, I've not seen my children since early March. The West End Center usually holds a brunch and silent auction at the Hotel Roanoke in the spring to raise money. This year, the auction was held online. Starflight Training, a company here in Roanoke that trains future pilots and also offers scenic tours of Virginia, offered a flight. I bid on it and WON! I decided I would take one of my students and his mother with me for a flight from Roanoke to Blacksburg... and beyond.
We were scheduled to fly on June 19 but storms prevented us from flying. A Starflight pilot (Logan) invited me to bring my student, his sister and his beautiful mom to visit them out at the Roanoke airport anyway. We spent close to two hours climbing in and out of the planes and playing with a flight simulator. My "children", quite simply, had a blast. Starflight SAVED the day for all of us. And we WILL be flying on a SUNNY day. I have NEVER done an "advertisement" for a company and I won't consider this as that. I WILL consider it a shout out to Starflight... and to "Logan" - our 19-YEAR OLD PILOT. Oh, if you are looking for a way to make a difference here in Roanoke, please please join me at the West End Center.
NANCY TRUSSELL
ROANOKE