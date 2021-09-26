Letter: Start loving our country again

When I was in basic training at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, in 1970, I remember our master sergeant showed our Bravo Company 35 mm films about how the communists would infiltrate our neighborhoods and become well liked. They would establish believers in the way they thought and begin to win them over to their way of life.

I was reminded of this on "CBS Sunday Morning," the TV show, when Ted Koppel asked a busload of tourists in Mount Airy how many people believed the last election was fair and only one or two raised their hands. This is exactly how the communists hoped to control the hearts and minds of their communities.

Has this country become so infiltrated with people who wish harm to our democratic form of government that so many of us have become so brainwashed? I hope and pray, if that is the case, that those people will wake up and realize that they have been duped and start having faith in our democratic way of life. Democratic and Republican election officials work hard to secure our elections. This is not a partisan issue but a patriotic issue. We all need to start loving this country again, together.

David Phillips, Radford