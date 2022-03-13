Letter: State of the Union missed many issues

Biden: "I’m a capitalist!" No, you’re not! You’re a reincarnation and composite of FDR, LBJ and Jimmie "the peanut" Carter rolled into one big overbearing and misdirected federal government.

Your entire speech was focused on our big government boondoggles and not on exploiting the strength of our businesses, entrepreneurs and creative and industrious people who need to be empowered, not shackled with more suppressive mandates, regulations and taxes and debt.

The focus on Ukraine’s struggle to survive was appropriate; however, not mentioned was the fact that Europe has been the leader on Ukraine support and Biden has dutifully followed their sanctions and support.

Most arms are just now being introduced at a time when it’s almost impossible to enter the country, no less have the necessary training for complex weapons like antitank and antiaircraft missiles. It’s not like we didn’t see this coming! Apparently too focused on Afghan exit to see Putin’s intentions.

The key issues facing Americans were not addressed from a constructive point of view:

Runaway cost-of-living inflation.

Fuel costs doubling and going much higher.

Violence crippling our cities and villages.

Millions of illegals flooding uncontrolled into our country.

Energy policy misdirected and dangerous.

Failing schools failing our students, parents and our country.

Race-baiters dividing and embittering our people demeaning MLK's legacy.

Big tech joining big government in censoring and silencing free speech.

Gender "management" promoting child abuse and diminishing females.

Uncontrolled voting promoting illegal voting.

Judges selected for politics, not judicial and constitutional excellence.

National debt a cancer on our country and people.

Thirty-one Democrats (so far) are leaving Congress because they cannot stand up and run on the Biden first-year record. What better measure of Biden’s DNC administration!

Lars Hagen, Moneta