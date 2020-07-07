Over the last week, in an effort to support small business in Blacksburg, I purposefully went to two local establishments that I had not been to since the pandemic began. Both of these small businesses have big business competition locally.
I was disappointed to see that, in neither establishment, was a single employee wearing a face mask. I was wearing a mask, and since the employees in both locations were older than me they were probably more at risk from the virus than I was. In wearing the mask, I was doing my part to help to control the spread of the virus. In not wearing masks, for reasons of politics or otherwise, these employees were also making a statement, which I certainly heard loud and clear.
Sorry, but I’ll just go to the big box store next time where they are putting up plastic shields for the cashiers and wearing face masks.
I tried.
DAVE NOLLER
BLACKSBURG
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.