As leaders of faith communities in the town of Blacksburg, we decry the recent defacing of a sign for the Blacksburg Jewish Community Center ["Sign defaced at Jewish Center," Roanoke Times, March 8]. We stand in solidarity with our neighbors in the BJCC, as well as any people for whom this act of vandalism stirred fear or caused harm. We pray for those whose malice or ignorance led them to desecrate the building where God’s people gather for worship, prayer and study. We grieve how we allow our differences to become reasons for acts of hatred and division. We call upon the people of our community to respect those of different faiths and no faith, so that honoring the inherent sacred worth of our shared humanity might bring healing in our fractured world.