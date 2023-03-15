As leaders of faith communities in the town of Blacksburg, we decry the recent defacing of a sign for the Blacksburg Jewish Community Center ["Sign defaced at Jewish Center," Roanoke Times, March 8]. We stand in solidarity with our neighbors in the BJCC, as well as any people for whom this act of vandalism stirred fear or caused harm. We pray for those whose malice or ignorance led them to desecrate the building where God’s people gather for worship, prayer and study. We grieve how we allow our differences to become reasons for acts of hatred and division. We call upon the people of our community to respect those of different faiths and no faith, so that honoring the inherent sacred worth of our shared humanity might bring healing in our fractured world.
Signed,
Blacksburg Friends Meeting
Rev. Kathy Carpenter, Presbyterian Campus Minister, UKirk Ministry at VA Tech
People are also reading…
Rev. Dr. Linda Dickerson, Pastor, Northside Presbyterian Church, Blacksburg
Rev. Brad Dulaney, Lead Pastor, Blacksburg United Methodist Church
Pastor Andrew B. Fairfield, Pastor, Christiansburg Mennonite Fellowship
Rev. Bret Gresham, Campus Minister, Wesley Foundation
Rev. Mandy Newman, edges community pastor, Blacksburg United Methodist Church
Rev. Pam Philips, Minister, Unitarian Universalist Congregation, Blacksburg
Joe Racek, Elder, Mosaic Church
Rev. Michelle Stramiello, Pastor, St. Michael Lutheran Church
Rev Monica Weber, Pastor, Luther Memorial Lutheran Church
Rev. Scott A. West, Rector, Christ Episcopal Church
Rev. Sarah Wiles, Pastor, Blacksburg Presbyterian Church