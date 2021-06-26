Letter: Statue does not represent Salem well

I am glad to read the June 11 letter from Keith Wheaton, “Why is Roanoke County Confederate monument still standing?”

As a Salem resident for more than 25 years, I don’t understand why Roanoke County left the statue in place on Main St. It certainly does not represent this city well.

I’m sad to see it not only in Salem, but on the grounds of Roanoke College. In recent months, Roanoke College has begun to address their role in using enslaved laborers to build the campus.

Having viewed the minutes from the July 2020 meeting of Roanoke County Board of Supervisors, I’ve seen their residents’ comments regarding the statue. It looks doubtful that Roanoke County will take the initiative to do anything without the issue being brought before them by interested parties.

Perhaps with Roanoke College’s help, and Salem City Council’s input, Roanoke County would move the statue to a place of their choosing. Certainly it’s time for a more appropriate spot to be found.

Colleen Hernandez, Salem