Letter: Statue has not denied anyone justice

In response to Alan Graf's July 28 column ("Floyd County statue stands in way of equal justice"), I say: For 117 years that monument has stood.

That monument honors Floyd County soldiers, including Black Floyd County men.

They, along with their white neighbors, served in the Confederate army, or worked to assist the men who served, and their families.

They, along with their white neighbors, received pay and pensions for their service. There are hundreds of records and documents attesting to this in the U.S. government offices.

Not one soul has ever been denied justice because that statue stood outside that courthouse.

If you think otherwise, I would be very appreciative if you would produce the documentation of it.

That statue was there long before any of the current citizens of Floyd County were there, and not a single one of them, until the 'woke culture' came about, had a problem with it.

To remove that statue would be nothing more than a racist effort to erase the history of the county and the heritage of its residents.