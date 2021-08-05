Letter: Statue has not denied anyone justice

In response to Alan Graf's July 28 column ("Floyd County statue stands in way of equal justice"), I say: For 117 years that monument has stood.
That monument honors Floyd County soldiers, including Black Floyd County men.
They, along with their white neighbors, served in the Confederate army, or worked to assist the men who served, and their families.
They, along with their white neighbors, received pay and pensions for their service. There are hundreds of records and documents attesting to this in the U.S. government offices.
Not one soul has ever been denied justice because that statue stood outside that courthouse.
If you think otherwise, I would be very appreciative if you would produce the documentation of it.
That statue was there long before any of the current citizens of Floyd County were there, and not a single one of them, until the 'woke culture' came about, had a problem with it.
To remove that statue would be nothing more than a racist effort to erase the history of the county and the heritage of its residents.
If the offended citizen whom Graf says is moving out of Floyd County is so valued, how on earth did they reach that status if that statue is denying them any rights?
Is this valued citizen a descendant of Floyd County ancestors, or did they move there later? If they're not a descendant, then they should have no say over removing the memorial to Floyd County ancestors that don't belong to them.
If that statue were there before they moved to the county, it apparently didn't bother them at the time, why now?
Graf references Judge Charles N. Dorsey who says he saw a Black woman shaking her head after seeing the Confederate statue near the courthouse in Roanoke County. If she did, it's because she has been taught to think that way. I'm certain that woman could not tell you anything about Civil War history or local history.
It is time for this madness to stop. This effort is a pitiful and pathetic result of the new 'woke culture.'
This 'woke culture' screams for 'inclusion' and 'diversity' but wants to remove every single thing that includes anybody else, and they don't give any thought to the feelings of those others they wish to exclude.
Cindy Akers, Christiansburg