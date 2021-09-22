Letter: Statue removal vs. urban renewal

Jesse Ring denounces those who would tear down statues of Confederate heroes because he believes they’re acting illegally (“A Virginian responds to statues editorial,” Aug. 29 opinion). Let’s make some comparisons.

Urban renewal was initiated by city governments, including that of Roanoke. But because African Americans had limited access to influence government (on any level, and especially, but not limited to, the South), cities across the country were able to use the mechanism of eminent domain to acquire the land owned by black citizens (and, in Roanoke, to pay for the properties at less than market value) and use it for projects to benefit citizens — some of them, at least.

In Roanoke one of the projects was Interstate 581; another was Towers Mall. Did Black citizens benefit from these projects? Maybe, but they paid a price for them white citizens didn’t have to pay: losing their residences and their businesses, and with the latter, their livelihoods.