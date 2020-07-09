The statues are public property, they do not belong to individual office holders. If the statues are indeed so intolerable as to require their immediate removal let that case be made before the public. After that if it is the will of the public that the statues should be removed, then certainly they can be removed, but removed in an open, legal and respectful manner.
However for elected government officials, who were chosen for their honesty, integrity, leadership and who pledged to uphold the laws of the commonwealth, to turn a blind eye and in some cases actually encourage lawless vandalism and destruction of public and private property to placate angry mobs, no matter how legitimate their grievance, is deplorable and a violation of their oath of office and the very principles of the rule of law upon which this republic was built.
If it is indeed the will of the people to remove the statues, then so be it, but in a democratic republic mob rule and destruction of private and public property to voice a political agenda should never be tolerated. Regardless of personal feelings about Columbus, Washington, Lee, police, veterans' memorials or any of the other memorials, elected officials who ignore, condone or even encourage such lawlessness are a far more serious threat to the public than the presence of an "offensive" statue. What we are living through now is an American version of Kristallnacht.
FRANK MOSELEY
CHRISTIANSBURG
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.