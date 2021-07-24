 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Statues are works of art and history
0 comments

Letter: Statues are works of art and history

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

In reference to the front page article by Luke Weir, “Judge weighs in” on July 20 I would like to share my views.

Did you ever pay attention to the Confederate statue at the courthouse?

I grew up in Salem, and I didn’t either. Why are so many suddenly “offended” by statues? This monument has been there since 1909! Do people not realize that the statues are grand works of art and history? What if the Egyptians had removed their works of art? What a shame for a small minority of us to remove everyone’s art. Statues were never intended to offend anyone unless it was part of the message.

I remember the time when the majority was the rule. Maybe it is time to use common sense and put our “big boy pants on” and DEAL WITH IT!

Nancy Duke, Staunton

 

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Letter: We can do this

Getting vaccinated is the most important thing you can do to help protect yourself and loved ones from COVID-19.

Letters

Letter: It all begins at home

New gun laws, rapid response, long term care, traveling art, youth learning organizations, trauma training, outreach events — all 'after the f…

Letters

Letter: Elvis lives!

Kudos for the thought-provoking essay by John R. Phillips, “The living dead” (July 9th). Seldom do you find such positive energy and attitude.…

Letters

Letter: Sounds like a fairy tale

Are you serious Mary Boenke? Your letter in the Times on July 6 ("Take Trump seriously — the threat is real") sounds like a fairy tail dreamed…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert