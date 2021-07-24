Letter: Statues are works of art and history

In reference to the front page article by Luke Weir, “Judge weighs in” on July 20 I would like to share my views.
Did you ever pay attention to the Confederate statue at the courthouse?
I grew up in Salem, and I didn’t either. Why are so many suddenly “offended” by statues? This monument has been there since 1909! Do people not realize that the statues are grand works of art and history? What if the Egyptians had removed their works of art? What a shame for a small minority of us to remove everyone’s art. Statues were never intended to offend anyone unless it was part of the message.
I remember the time when the majority was the rule. Maybe it is time to use common sense and put our “big boy pants on” and DEAL WITH IT!
Nancy Duke, Staunton