Letter: Stephanie Moon: A vote for Roanoke

The November 2020 election is the most important in my lifetime. This election will decide the directions of our country, state, and localities. And for the first time, the city council election will take a “back seat” to the national election.

The city manager is the CEO of Roanoke. The most important duties of the city council are to approve the city budget and the agenda of the city manager. It is very important that a council member identify and understand the concerns of all citizens and not just those of a particular segment of city residents or business or political interests.

My vote needs to support the efforts of someone who understands how our city operates and how Roanoke can move forward in its service to residents. My vote needs to support a candidate who has the knowledge of city protocol and has the gumption to ask the tough questions to help bring change to Roanoke. My vote needs to support a candidate who has built a solid reputation through service to the community and its residents. Enter Stephanie Moon!

Stephanie served 39 years in the city clerk’s office with 13 years as City Clerk. Stephanie was always accessible to city council and needs of the public.